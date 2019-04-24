Romanian police officer investigated for alleged death threats to investigation journalist

A Romanian police officer working for the Police Academy in Bucharest is being investigated for allegedly sending death threats to local investigation journalist Emilia Sercan, according to judiciary sources quoted by Mediafax.

The investigators carried out searches at the Police Academy on Wednesday morning. They also found the suspect in Slatina and took him in for questioning.

“I am dismayed. A police officer who is supposed to defend the law sends death threats to an investigation journalist. This is unimaginable,” Emilia Sercan wrote on Facebook.

Investigation journalist Emilia Sercan has exposed many cases of plagiarized doctoral theses in recent years, some of them including top politicians and administration officials in Romania. Her recent investigations focused on plagiarized doctoral theses at the Police Academy in Bucharest.

Sercan announced last week that she received a death threat related to her investigations. Interior minister Carmen Dan said that the Bucharest Police would carry out an investigation.

