Irina Marica
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 15:23
Politics

US Secretary of Defense to visit Romania next week

13 October 2021
The United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, will visit Romania next week.

According to the Romanian Embassy to the US, the visit is part of a tour that also includes visits to Georgia and Ukraine. The US official will conclude his trip to Europe at the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

“Romania is the only NATO member included in the tour that ends with the Secretary of Defense’s participation in the meeting of NATO ministers of defense,” the Romanian Embassy to the US said on Facebook.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
1

Editor's picks