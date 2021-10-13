US Secretary of Defense to visit Romania next week

The United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, will visit Romania next week.

According to the Romanian Embassy to the US, the visit is part of a tour that also includes visits to Georgia and Ukraine. The US official will conclude his trip to Europe at the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

“Romania is the only NATO member included in the tour that ends with the Secretary of Defense’s participation in the meeting of NATO ministers of defense,” the Romanian Embassy to the US said on Facebook.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)