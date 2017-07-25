21 °C
Bucharest
Jul 25, 23:17

US citizens end up in Romanian military unit while looking for the graves of deceased relatives

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Three Americans came to Romania to find the graves of some of their deceased relatives buried in a local Jewish cemetery. However, during their search, they actually ended up in a military unit and are now investigated by the police.

One of the US citizens, a 28-year-old man, entered the military unit in Barlad, in Vaslui county, and started looking around. That was when one of the unit’s employees spotted him and told him to leave the area immediately, reports local Stirileprotv.ro.

Then, the employees noticed that two other people were outside, next to the fence. One of them was the man’s father and the other one was his uncle, both American citizens.

All three of them were taken to the local Police headquarters for questioning. There, they told the officers that they were looking for a Jewish cemetery where their relatives were buried, as two of them were born in Vaslui county. According to the 28-year-old man, the GPS guided them into the military unit, as the cemetery they were looking for was located nearby. To support their story, the Americans presented documents and photos.

However, the police officers opened an investigation in this case on charges of violation of professional headquarters and attempted violation of professional headquarters.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list