Two US bombers land in Romania to join Bomber Task Force

Two US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft landed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase in Romania on Sunday, July 21, to join the Bomber Task Force 24-4. This marks the first time US strategic bomber aircraft have operated out of Romania, the US Air Force in Europe said.

While flying in international airspace, the two B-52 bombers were intercepted by Russian aircraft over the Barents Sea but continued along their scheduled flight plan without incident, the same source announced.

“While flying in international airspace and in accordance with international law, the US B-52 aircraft were intercepted by two Russian aircraft over the Barents Sea at approximately 8 a.m. Central European Time. The US aircraft did not change course due to the intercept and continued along their scheduled flight plan without incident, allowing the B-52s to perform their pre-planned mission, which included integration alongside NATO fighter aircraft before landing at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base,” reads the press release.

While deployed, the B-52s will operate as the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and integrate with NATO Allies and other international partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the US European Command area of responsibility.

Gen. James Hecker, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander, commented: “In today’s global environment, it is vital that we be postured to deliver a range of sustainable capability from great distances. This iteration of Bomber Task Force offers an excellent opportunity to refine our agile combat employment tactics, techniques, and procedures.”

“Through collaborative efforts with our Allies, the US enables our forces to combat current and future threats,” he added.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense also announced the US bombers’ arrival at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase.

“For the first time, B-52 Stratofortress bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base landed in Romania in support of #BomberTaskForceEurope,” the ministry said.

(Photo source: Usafe.af.mi; by Senior Airman Seth Watson)