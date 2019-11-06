Romania’s largest brewer spends EUR 22 mln to upgrade production capacities

Ursus Breweries, Romania’s largest beer producer, has completed an investment of EUR 22 million in expanding the capacity of its factories in Brasov and Timisoara, Robert Uzuna, a director of the company, announced at an event at Brasov, local News.ro reported.

Ursus Breweries is part of Japanese group Asahi, which took over the company from SABMiller in 2017 as part of a regional deal covering the South African group’s assets in Europe.

The production capacity has increased in line with market demand, the company’s official commented. “One of three beers consumed in Romania comes from our portfolio,” he added.

Ursus Breweries is the largest beer producer in Romania. It produces local brands Ursus, Timisoreana, Ciucas, Azuga Nepasteurizat, and distributes international brands Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Grolsch, St. Stefanus, Meantime, Oak and Kingswood Cider.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)