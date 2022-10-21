The ninth edition of the UrbanEye Film Festival takes place at the Elvire Popesco Cinema in Bucharest, November 9-13, and continues online with a selection available November 16-20.

UrbanEye brings films about cities, buildings, and communities to the public. If the cities and environments we live in have always been changing, the speed at which it is happening now is unprecedented. In this context, the central theme of this edition is Transform and proposes a reflection on what is happening around us, as well as a call to action.

The films in the UrbanEye selection for the 2022 edition investigate the transformations of cities brought about by gentrification, tourism, and migration.

Other sections of the festival focus on the need to preserve architectural heritage, and portraits of architects and artists. A special section is dedicated to archival films about Bucharest.

In addition to the film screenings, there will be discussions with the filmmakers and architects invited to the festival, as well as several guided tours of heritage buildings not currently on the cultural circuit in Bucharest.

UrbanEye is also kid-friendly and will be offering events for children and young adults such as urban exploration workshops through film, film workshops for high school students, and a children's show.

"UrbanEye is a platform of ideas that, starting with the link between film and city, opens up a discussion about the places we live in," say the organizers. "Being an inexhaustible source of history, the city has been, since the advent of cinema, a framework for filmmaking interrogations. At the same time, cinema contributes significantly to shaping our perception of the built environment."

UrbanEye hosts the annual UrbanEye Film Festival and the UrbanEye Film Evenings, organized throughout the year.

The full selection of the films in this edition can be found on their website, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbook.

(Photo source: the organizers)