Untold Universe makes film production debut with a comedy set to premiere next year

Untold Universe, the organizer of music festivals Untold and Neversea in Romania, said it would enter film production. Magic Maker Media House, the production house of the Untold Universe group, will produce a comedy this summer, set to premiere in the first half of 2025.

Titled Mentorii/The Mentors, the film stars the comedian Cătălin Bordea in the leading role. He plays Johnny Baltă, a guy far too immature for his age, coincidentally the future heir to the biggest financial empire in the country: the fortune of his father, Dorin Baltă.

Dorin Baltă is unsatisfied with his son's shallowness, so after another car accident, he decides to kick him out of the house. Plus, he gives him six months to prove he can become a responsible adult with the skills to run the financial empire. Otherwise, he will be disinherited.

Helped by his sister Magda, Johnny thinks he has found the solution that will solve his problem quickly and easily: he will be mentored by the three most famous personal development influencers in the country.

Even though the three mentors enjoy immense popularity, the reality is that they are also people who face everyday problems. Thus, the reward of EUR 1 million, up for grabs in the film, is more than appetizing for the three influencers. Each will struggle to be Johnny's primary mentor, sharing his theories or, more often than not, trying to debunk those of the competition.

"The main character, played by Cătălin Bordea, goes from agony to ecstasy, falls in love, loses money, and gains friends. I think that many young people will find themselves in this character and learn how to make up their own value system and make the best decisions for a fulfilling life," said the director of the film, Adrian Tapciuc.

The Mentors is now in pre-production, to be filmed this summer. The film will be released in cinemas in Romania in the first part of 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Untold Universe)