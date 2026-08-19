Bucharest event aims to gather 20,000 people at 5.5 km table for Guinness record

A 5.5 km table will be installed in central Bucharest on September 12 as part of an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record. Organizers of Masa Care Unește (The Table That Unites) aim to seat 20,000 people simultaneously while raising funds for Romania’s first pediatric psychiatry hospital.

The event will take place in Constituției Square and along Unirii Boulevard. Admission is free, but participants must reserve their seats in advance through the event’s website.

The table will be made from Euro pallets and chipboard panels, which will be recycled afterward. A Guinness World Records delegation is expected to attend, while the certification process will involve checking the table’s dimensions, structure, and materials, as well as the number of people seated at the same time.

The project, launched by Bloom The World, previously entered Guinness World Records on September 13, 2025, in Alba Iulia with the longest table made from recyclable materials. The table installed around the Alba Carolina Citadel measured 2,782.96 meters and hosted more than 10,000 people.

The Bucharest edition seeks to approximately double both the table’s length and the number of participants.

“Bucharest raises the stakes: we are talking about a large city with very different communities, and the challenge is to bring 20,000 people to the same table and create, even for a few hours, a genuine space for meeting and dialogue,” said Bloom The World founder Alexa Vîlcan.

“We believe cities need such settings, where people can rediscover the joy of being together, get to know one another, and contribute ideas to their community,” she added.

Reservations can be made individually or for groups. Nongovernmental organizations, associations, institutions, communities, and companies can also register to participate.

The event will raise donations for the Metropolis Foundation’s Public Hospitals from Private Funds initiative, which plans to build Romania’s first pediatric psychiatry hospital within the Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Clinical Psychiatry Hospital. The planned facility is expected to serve more than 5,700 children with severe mental health conditions annually.

“For us, beyond the record, this edition represents an opportunity to bring closer to reality a hospital that will benefit more than 5,700 children every year,” said Metropolis Foundation president Codin Maticiuc. “Masa Care Unește is about community, but above all about what a community can achieve when it comes together around a real need.”

Donations can be made while reserving a seat, through QR codes available during the event, or in collection boxes managed by volunteers.

The program will also include live concerts, performances, and activities for children.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)