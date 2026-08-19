Arrivals parking at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport closes for modernization

The multi-story parking facility outside the Arrivals Terminal at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport temporarily closed on Wednesday, August 19, for major structural work. Access will remain restricted until the investment is completed in early 2027, according to the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB).

“Starting Wednesday, August 19, the Arrivals parking facility will temporarily close, and passengers’ vehicles will be redirected to the airport’s other parking areas,” CNAB announced.

The first stage of the modernization and consolidation project began in April and focused on the parking facility’s two upper levels. The second stage involves major interventions to the building’s supporting structure.

Built in 2003, the facility has significant deterioration affecting both its structure and façades, including damage to the ceiling, pillars, and flooring, CNAB said.

The project includes strengthening the foundations, building connecting beams, and reinforcing all vertical structural elements. The waterproofing, electrical installations, ductwork, and rainwater drainage systems will also be replaced.

Once the work is completed, the parking structure will be fitted with a system of metal frames and dampers on its central sections to improve seismic safety.

Henri Coandă Airport, also known as Otopeni Airport, currently has 2,226 spaces across its public parking facilities. The closure of the ground floor, mezzanine, and upper level of the Arrivals parking facility will temporarily remove 588 spaces.

A new four-level parking facility with 1,019 spaces is scheduled to open this fall near the Arrivals building, the same source said. Moreover, procedures have also begun for the construction of two additional four-level parking facilities, which will provide more than 1,600 spaces in total.

During the closure, the taxi rank and ride-sharing area will operate outside the Departures Terminal. Buses on routes 100 and 442 will stop only at the shared Departures station.

Marked routes and special signs inside the airport will direct passengers toward the train station, public bus stop, taxi rank, and ride-sharing area.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharestairports.ro)