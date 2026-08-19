Romanian PM announces EUR 150 million for battery energy storage projects

Romania will allocate EUR 150 million for new stand-alone battery energy storage facilities connected directly to the national power grid, interim prime minister and energy minister Ilie Bolojan announced. Companies can receive up to EUR 15 million in non-repayable funding under the program.

The applicant guide for the investments, financed through the Modernisation Fund, was published in the Official Gazette on August 17. The program aims to add at least 2,174 MWh of new storage capacity.

“Companies of any size, including newly established ones, may submit projects if they operate under CAEN code 35, which covers the generation, transmission, distribution, trading, and storage of electricity,” prime minister Ilie Bolojan wrote on Facebook.

The projects will be selected through an auction, with priority given to applicants requesting the lowest amount of state aid for each MWh of installed capacity.

The financial support is capped at EUR 69,000 per MWh. A company can receive no more than EUR 15 million, regardless of the number of projects it submits.

Applications can be filed online through the MySMIS platform between September 1 and October 30, 2026.

A provisional ranking based on the requested funding per MWh is expected to be published in November. Administrative and eligibility checks will take place in November and December, followed by the processing of appeals and the signing of financing contracts between January and February 2027.

According to Bolojan, the new storage facilities must become operational within 48 months of the signing of the financing contract.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ilie Bolojan)