Underground fire affects 30 hectares in Romania’s Lunca Mureșului Natural Park

Video

An underground fire burning in the dried-up bed of the Mureșul Mort River has affected approximately 30 hectares of forest in western Romania’s Lunca Mureșului Natural Park. The blaze began in 2025 and expanded this summer amid prolonged drought and wind, according to state forestry company Romsilva.

The initial fire covered around 200 square meters last year and was contained at the time. It began spreading again in June, with the entire affected forest area located within the protected natural site.

“The underground fire in the bed of the Mureșul Mort River continues to be active even after rainfall over the past 48 hours, indicating that the burning persists underground,” Romsilva said.

Authorities in Arad county have established a working group to manage the situation, according to the same source. This includes specialists from the natural park administration, the Arad Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the Romanian Waters National Administration, the National Agency for Land Improvement, the Environmental Guard, and other institutions.

One proposed solution is to redirect treated water from the Arad wastewater treatment plant into the Mureșul Mort branch. Firefighters are also working to identify the fire’s source more precisely, with support from other emergency inspectorates across the country.

A specialized mobile laboratory from the emergency services is expected at the site for further investigations and risk assessments.

“What may seem ‘sensational’ to many means, for us, damage to a habitat in Lunca Mureșului Natural Park, where we are facing an unprecedented situation: an underground fire,” the park administration said.

“The fire is smoldering beneath the ground in the dried-up bed of the Mureșul Mort, affecting forest vegetation and risking spreading to nearby forest areas,” it added.

Firefighters have intervened seven times at the park administration’s request but have so far been unable to extinguish the underground fire. The administration has proposed artificially flooding the affected section of the dried riverbed.

Local media reported that the fire reaches trees through their roots, making them appear to burn from the inside, according to News.ro. Measurements have been taken to determine what substance in the soil is sustaining the underground combustion, but no conclusion has yet been reached.

Lunca Mureșului Natural Park staff remain in the area to monitor the fire and assist with interventions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Regia Nationala a Padurilor - Romsilva)