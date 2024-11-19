Events

Planet Christmas: Untold organizers open holiday market in Cluj-Napoca

19 November 2024

Planeta Crăciun/Planet Christmas, the holiday market organized by Untold Universe in Cluj-Napoca, opens this Friday, November 22. The event, hosted by the city’s Unirii Square, kicks off with the lighting of the festive decorations, followed by a live concert featuring Carla’s Dreams, Andreea Șilochi, and Kids Sing Academy. 

Thousands of visitors are expected to gather for the opening night, marking the debut of Cluj-Napoca’s Christmas celebrations.

The Christmas Fair in Unirii Square will remain open until January 1, 2025. 

On December 1, a second festive market, the Winter Fair at the Horia Demian Sports Hall, will also open under the Untold Universe banner.

A highlight of this year’s event is the panoramic Ferris wheel. For younger visitors, the carousel is set to become a favorite retreat, while the VR sleigh ride promises an extraordinary adventure.

Moreover, those with a competitive spirit will find stands with giant Christmas-themed plush toys offered to those who prove their skills in special challenges. An extra reason for fun, which can also give participants the chance to go home with gifts.

Santa’s House, the special traditional goodies and gifts, and the concert program add up to the event’s offer this year.

Last year, Cluj-Napoca’s Christmas markets attracted 900,000 visitors, and organizers are optimistic about surpassing one million attendees in 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Untold)

