M&A

United Petfood invests EUR 35 mln in its second Romanian plant

11 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Belgian group United Petfood, one of the largest pet food producers in the world with factories in multiple European countries as well as in the USA, is investing EUR 35 million in a production unit in Romania located in the town of Răcari, Dâmboviţa County, according to Ziarul Financiar

For the group, which has 25 factories in multiple markets, from France and Germany to Hungary and Poland, this investment represents the second facility on the local market.

United Petfood already has a factory in Romania, in Buftea, where it produces dry food. It entered the local market in 2018, through the acquisition of Nordic Petfood, at the time the largest Romanian pet food producer.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: United Petfood on Facebook)

Normal
M&A

United Petfood invests EUR 35 mln in its second Romanian plant

11 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Belgian group United Petfood, one of the largest pet food producers in the world with factories in multiple European countries as well as in the USA, is investing EUR 35 million in a production unit in Romania located in the town of Răcari, Dâmboviţa County, according to Ziarul Financiar

For the group, which has 25 factories in multiple markets, from France and Germany to Hungary and Poland, this investment represents the second facility on the local market.

United Petfood already has a factory in Romania, in Buftea, where it produces dry food. It entered the local market in 2018, through the acquisition of Nordic Petfood, at the time the largest Romanian pet food producer.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: United Petfood on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 February 2025
Politics
Romanian president announces resignation to spare country from crisis, becoming "laughing stock of the world"
10 February 2025
Cinema
“I like Romanian films,” says legendary director Martin Scorsese
10 February 2025
Transport
Romania begins design of four additional bridges over river Prut to Moldova
07 February 2025
Macro
InterCapital: Credit rating downgrades for Romania underscore concerns over fiscal stability
07 February 2025
Justice
Romanian tax agency, Finance Ministry launch investigations after inspectors reportedly concealed Nordis irregularities
07 February 2025
Culture
Romania’s Harghita County receives European Region of Gastronomy 2027 title
07 February 2025
Business
Carrefour Romania temporarily cuts prices as regional boycott wave spreads
07 February 2025
Macro
Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026