United Petfood invests EUR 35 mln in its second Romanian plant

The Belgian group United Petfood, one of the largest pet food producers in the world with factories in multiple European countries as well as in the USA, is investing EUR 35 million in a production unit in Romania located in the town of Răcari, Dâmboviţa County, according to Ziarul Financiar.

For the group, which has 25 factories in multiple markets, from France and Germany to Hungary and Poland, this investment represents the second facility on the local market.

United Petfood already has a factory in Romania, in Buftea, where it produces dry food. It entered the local market in 2018, through the acquisition of Nordic Petfood, at the time the largest Romanian pet food producer.

(Photo source: United Petfood on Facebook)