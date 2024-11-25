 

UniCredit Bank Romania issues 5-yr RON 750 mln bond with 7.67% coupon

25 November 2024

UniCredit Bank announced the successful completion of a new issue of corporate bonds in local currency (lei, unsecured, senior rank) with a maturity of 5 years and a fixed coupon payable annually of 7.67%.

Through the offer held on November 19, 2024, and addressed exclusively to qualified investors, the bank raised RON 750 million (EUR 150 million), significantly higher than the initially fixed amount of RON 550 million. 

For UniCredit Bank, it is the largest bond issue completed on the local market.

"It is the third consecutive year in which we have successfully completed a bond issue on the Romanian capital market, thus proving once again our firm commitment to contribute to the development of the capital market in Romania and to become a constant presence as an issuer. The amount raised allows us to continue offering innovative financing solutions to our customers," said Mihaela Lupu, CEO of UniCredit Bank.

The issue is to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the next period and, together with the other two issues completed in 2022 and 2023, contributes to the fulfilment of the bank's financing sources diversification plan and, at the same time, facilitates access to financing for customers.

The show's intermediary was Alpha Bank Romania, and the Clifford Chance Badea law firm provided legal advice.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

