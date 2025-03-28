Hop-on hop-off tourist bus connects UNESCO sites in Romania’s Transylvania

A recently launched hop-on hop-off tourist bus service in Romania connects UNESCO heritage sites between Sibiu, Sighișoara, and Brașov in the famous region of Transylvania.

Operated by Carpathian Travel Center in partnership with the Sibiu County Tourism Association, the UNESCO-Bus offers visitors the freedom to discover the breathtaking landscapes and medieval landmarks of the Transylvanian Highlands at their own pace.

The route connects Sibiu, Sighișoara, and Brașov, stopping at key heritage sites along the way. Travelers can board and disembark whenever they choose, whether to explore medieval fortresses, visit centuries-old fortified churches, or simply take in the rolling hills and picturesque villages from their seats.

The director of the tourism company, Alexandru Ujupan, said that he introduced this service specifically to allow tourists to travel in groups without having to drive or arrange transportation themselves, according to Turnulsfatului.ro.

There are three transport routes: Blue, Yellow, and Red, each following a different itinerary. The Blue Line, for example, departs from Sibiu and passes through Valea Viilor, Mediaș, Moșna, Alma Vii, Richiș, Biertan, and Sighișoara, before returning to Sibiu.

The Yellow Line follows the route Sibiu, Hosman, Alțâna, Agnita, Brădeni, Apold, Sighișoara, Hoghilag, Dumbrăveni, Biertan, Richiș, Cornățel, and back to Sibiu. The Red Line runs from Brașov through Feldioara, Rupea, Viscri, Criț, Saschiz, and Sighișoara, before returning to Brașov.

A ticket costs EUR 45 for 24-hour access and EUR 80 for 48 hours. Children under 12 pay EUR 30 for 24 hours and EUR 60 for 48 hours, while a one-way ticket costs RON 100.

According to the official website, the one-way ticket is only from one station to another and can be used once. Also, this is a tourist bus and will run by reservation only, which must be made online at least 10 hours before departure.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Unesco-bus.ro)