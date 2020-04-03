Overall unemployment steady in Romania, yet rising among youngsters

The ILO unemployment rate in Romania fell to 3.9% in January (seasonally adjusted data) from 4% in December - but it remained at the same level as in January last year, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

However, while the overall unemployment rate among the 25-74 age group is decreasing (to 2.8% in January 2020 from 3.1% last January 2019), there are increasingly more young people aged 15-24 that are actively seeking jobs.

Although January ILO unemployment data for youngsters was not released yet (it is released on quarterly basis), the figure in Q4 (17.7%) was more than 2 percentage points higher than in the first quarter of last year (15.4%). The figure was even higher, 18.4% in Q4, for young males.

Nonetheless, the number of unemployed aged 25-74 years accounted for the largest part of job seekers: 66.6% of the total number of unemployed estimated for January 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)