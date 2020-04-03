Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 09:09
Business
Overall unemployment steady in Romania, yet rising among youngsters
04 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The ILO unemployment rate in Romania fell to 3.9% in January (seasonally adjusted data) from 4% in December - but it remained at the same level as in January last year, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

However, while the overall unemployment rate among the 25-74 age group is decreasing (to 2.8% in January 2020 from 3.1% last January 2019), there are increasingly more young people aged 15-24 that are actively seeking jobs.

Although January ILO unemployment data for youngsters was not released yet (it is released on quarterly basis), the figure in Q4 (17.7%) was more than 2 percentage points higher than in the first quarter of last year (15.4%). The figure was even higher, 18.4% in Q4, for young males.

Nonetheless, the number of unemployed aged 25-74 years accounted for the largest part of job seekers: 66.6% of the total number of unemployed estimated for January 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 09:09
Business
Overall unemployment steady in Romania, yet rising among youngsters
04 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The ILO unemployment rate in Romania fell to 3.9% in January (seasonally adjusted data) from 4% in December - but it remained at the same level as in January last year, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

However, while the overall unemployment rate among the 25-74 age group is decreasing (to 2.8% in January 2020 from 3.1% last January 2019), there are increasingly more young people aged 15-24 that are actively seeking jobs.

Although January ILO unemployment data for youngsters was not released yet (it is released on quarterly basis), the figure in Q4 (17.7%) was more than 2 percentage points higher than in the first quarter of last year (15.4%). The figure was even higher, 18.4% in Q4, for young males.

Nonetheless, the number of unemployed aged 25-74 years accounted for the largest part of job seekers: 66.6% of the total number of unemployed estimated for January 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40