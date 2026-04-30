HR

More than 500,000 unemployed in Romania in 2025, potential additional labor force exceeded 200,000

30 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In 2025, the number of ILO unemployed persons reached 500,300, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The share of underemployed persons in the total active population was 0.9% in 2025, down by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous year. The underemployed are those working part-time and who wish and are available to work more hours than they currently do.

The potential additional labor force totaled 204,500 people, a decrease of 8.6% compared to the previous year. This comprises inactive people seeking employment but not available to start work, and inactive people who are not seeking employment but are available to start work.

Of those included in the potential additional labor force, 199,200 people were available to start work but were not seeking employment. In 2025, the share of this category relative to the active population was 2.4%.

In 2025, 75,400 employed people working part-time wanted and were available to work more hours than they currently did and were therefore considered underemployed. This category accounted for 0.9% of the active population, 1.0% of the employed population, and 40.1% of all part-time workers. Compared to the previous year, the number of underemployed persons decreased by 12,100.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jakub Jirsak/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
HR

More than 500,000 unemployed in Romania in 2025, potential additional labor force exceeded 200,000

30 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In 2025, the number of ILO unemployed persons reached 500,300, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The share of underemployed persons in the total active population was 0.9% in 2025, down by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous year. The underemployed are those working part-time and who wish and are available to work more hours than they currently do.

The potential additional labor force totaled 204,500 people, a decrease of 8.6% compared to the previous year. This comprises inactive people seeking employment but not available to start work, and inactive people who are not seeking employment but are available to start work.

Of those included in the potential additional labor force, 199,200 people were available to start work but were not seeking employment. In 2025, the share of this category relative to the active population was 2.4%.

In 2025, 75,400 employed people working part-time wanted and were available to work more hours than they currently did and were therefore considered underemployed. This category accounted for 0.9% of the active population, 1.0% of the employed population, and 40.1% of all part-time workers. Compared to the previous year, the number of underemployed persons decreased by 12,100.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jakub Jirsak/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 April 2026
Finance
Romanian currency hits record low of RON 5.14 per EUR amid political turmoil
30 April 2026
Society
Press freedom at lowest level in 25 years, Romania ranked 49th out of 180
30 April 2026
M&A
Turkish Otokar signs deal to acquire Romania’s Automecanica and its Mediaș manufacturing facility
30 April 2026
Healthcare
Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. visits Bucharest site of new pediatric psychiatry hospital
30 April 2026
Politics
Romanian PM says Liberals could stay in government after no-confidence motion, but not with PSD
30 April 2026
Transport
Romania’s interim transport minister announces plans to terminate contract of Bucharest subway director
30 April 2026
Business
Polish group Żabka reaches 204 Froo stores in Romania after 32 openings in Q1 2026
29 April 2026
Defense
Romanian deep-tech defense company Qognifly unveils integrated drone system with NATO interoperability