Justice

Western Romania: 42 undeclared gold bars found in luggage at Timișoara Airport

10 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Border authorities at Timișoara’s Traian Vuia International Airport discovered 42 gold bars in the luggage of a 62-year-old Romanian man traveling to Jakarta, Indonesia. The gold, weighing 2.8 kilograms and valued at approximately RON 1.12 million, was not declared to customs at the time of departure.

“On December 9, 2024, at the Timișoara Traian Vuia International Airport Border Crossing Point, a 62-year-old Romanian citizen traveling in the direction of Jakarta - Indonesia, presented to the representatives of an airline company to register his trip and hand over his checked baggage. At the check-in, the person in question did not declare anything about his goods,” reads the statement from the Romanian Border Police. 

Suspicious of the situation, a team of border police officers and customs agents conducted a detailed search of his checked baggage. In the process, they found 28 gold bars weighing 50 grams each and 14 gold bars weighing 100 grams each, all marked as gold but undeclared, violating customs regulations. 

The gold bars were confiscated for further examination, and a criminal case for smuggling was opened.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ijp2726/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Western Romania: 42 undeclared gold bars found in luggage at Timișoara Airport

10 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Border authorities at Timișoara’s Traian Vuia International Airport discovered 42 gold bars in the luggage of a 62-year-old Romanian man traveling to Jakarta, Indonesia. The gold, weighing 2.8 kilograms and valued at approximately RON 1.12 million, was not declared to customs at the time of departure.

“On December 9, 2024, at the Timișoara Traian Vuia International Airport Border Crossing Point, a 62-year-old Romanian citizen traveling in the direction of Jakarta - Indonesia, presented to the representatives of an airline company to register his trip and hand over his checked baggage. At the check-in, the person in question did not declare anything about his goods,” reads the statement from the Romanian Border Police. 

Suspicious of the situation, a team of border police officers and customs agents conducted a detailed search of his checked baggage. In the process, they found 28 gold bars weighing 50 grams each and 14 gold bars weighing 100 grams each, all marked as gold but undeclared, violating customs regulations. 

The gold bars were confiscated for further examination, and a criminal case for smuggling was opened.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ijp2726/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 December 2024
Politics
Romanian tax authorities investigating far-right politician Călin Georgescu and influencers who promoted him
10 December 2024
Justice
Romanian mercenary placed under judicial control for allegedly planning protests after canceled presidential elections
10 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Gabriel Paun among six environmental leaders named 2024 Champions of the Earth
10 December 2024
Leisure
Work begins on this season’s Ice Hotel at Romania’s Bâlea Lake
10 December 2024
Justice
Western Romania: 42 undeclared gold bars found in luggage at Timișoara Airport
10 December 2024
M&A
INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund to acquire Romania’s paper products producer Pehart Group
10 December 2024
Culture
Romanian-born Sebastian Stan gets two nominations for 2025 Golden Globes
10 December 2024
Politics
Romania’s interim Liberal leader predicts new government by year-end