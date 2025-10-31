Business

UMB Steel continues restoration of 220-year-old Oțelu Roșu steel plant in Romania

31 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UMB Steel, a company controlled by the family of Romanian entrepreneur Dorinel Umbrărescu, has launched renovation works at the Oțelu Roșu steel plant in Caraș-Severin County, Profit.ro reported. The facility, one of the oldest industrial sites in Romania with a history of more than 220 years, was acquired by UMB Steel in December 2024 for RON 140 million (EUR 28 million).

According to project documentation cited by the publication, current works focus on rehabilitating the railway line serving the factory and securing the main production buildings and annexes. 

“As a result of these works, production activity will not start. The purpose of the works is to make the existing constructions and equipment safe,” the documentation states.

UMB Steel plans to eventually retool the facility and restart steel production, including rolled profiles and related products. However, all production equipment has been idle since 2012, when the former plant ceased operations. In the years following the closure, the industrial platform suffered extensive damage due to vandalism and theft.

The restoration of Oțelu Roșu marks a significant investment move by Umbrărescu, best known as Romania’s largest road construction contractor through his UMB Group companies. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Giovanni Gagliardi/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

UMB Steel continues restoration of 220-year-old Oțelu Roșu steel plant in Romania

31 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UMB Steel, a company controlled by the family of Romanian entrepreneur Dorinel Umbrărescu, has launched renovation works at the Oțelu Roșu steel plant in Caraș-Severin County, Profit.ro reported. The facility, one of the oldest industrial sites in Romania with a history of more than 220 years, was acquired by UMB Steel in December 2024 for RON 140 million (EUR 28 million).

According to project documentation cited by the publication, current works focus on rehabilitating the railway line serving the factory and securing the main production buildings and annexes. 

“As a result of these works, production activity will not start. The purpose of the works is to make the existing constructions and equipment safe,” the documentation states.

UMB Steel plans to eventually retool the facility and restart steel production, including rolled profiles and related products. However, all production equipment has been idle since 2012, when the former plant ceased operations. In the years following the closure, the industrial platform suffered extensive damage due to vandalism and theft.

The restoration of Oțelu Roșu marks a significant investment move by Umbrărescu, best known as Romania’s largest road construction contractor through his UMB Group companies. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Giovanni Gagliardi/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2025
Transport
Romanian-Bulgarian association wins RON 4.7 bln tender for A8 highway section
31 October 2025
Defense
France restates commitment to defend Romania after US decreases military presence
31 October 2025
Business
Romanian gambling authority bans Polymarket platform
31 October 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
EBRD becomes shareholder of Romanian cold cuts producer Cris-Tim following successful IPO
31 October 2025
Energy
Shell and PKN Orlen reportedly interested in Lukoil’s Romanian assets
30 October 2025
Life
Lead singer of Romanian band Goodbye to Gravity launches memorial project for Colectiv Club fire victims
30 October 2025
Healthcare
Romania built zero major burn treatment centers in 10 years since the Colectiv club fire
30 October 2025
Politics
Dăruiește Viață co-founder Oana Gheorghiu sworn in as Romania’s deputy prime minister