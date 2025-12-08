UBM Feed Romania rebrands as Protena after East Grain, Poultry Investment become equal shareholders

East Grain Group and Poultry Investment SA have acquired the 45% stake previously held by UBM Group in UBM Feed Romania, thus becoming equal shareholders in one of Romania's largest feed producers, which will now operate under the brand Protena.

East Grain is controlled by Czech agri-food group Agrofert, one of the largest agribusiness groups in Central Europe, with annual revenues exceeding EUR 8.6 billion. Poultry Investment SA is owned by Hodler Capital, along with the Oprea family. It is the operator behind the integrated chain of the brand Puiul de Crăiești.

The newly established shareholder structure – 50% East Grain, 50% Hodler Capital – creates one of the most robust production platforms in the feed industry, bolstered by European capital, technological expertise, and vertical integration within the livestock sector, the company said.

The business will retain its current operational and management teams.

Protena operates a feed production facility in Sânpaul, in Mureș county. The plant produces feed for both professional livestock farms and the retail sector.

With an installed capacity that enables an annual production of over 200,000 tonnes, the facility includes storage for raw materials, silos for cereals, dedicated lines for additives and premixes, and a fully integrated traceability system that tracks each batch from raw material receipt to delivery to farmers.

The company forecasts a revenue of RON 332 million and a gross profit of RON 18 million for 2025.

"This change in ownership represents a natural progression in the company's development within the Romanian market. We remain committed to our partners, further solidifying our position as a trusted ally in enhancing their operational performance and efficiency. We look forward to exploring new opportunities for expanding production capacity in Romania, so we can actively contribute, through feed production, to the livestock sector nationwide," Cristian Tudose, deputy CEO of Protena, said.

(Photo: the company)

