Ukrainian citizens need no labour permit in Romania for first nine months

Romania’s labour bureau ANOFM informed local employers that Ukrainian citizens wishing to work in Romania do not need an employment permit for a maximum period of 9 months in a calendar year.

In order to benefit from all the services and rights provided by Law no. 76/2002 on the unemployment insurance system and the stimulation of employment, during the nine months, the Ukrainian citizens can request the granting of refugee status, ANOFM added, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Once they have obtained forms of international protection, they can be registered in the records of the employment agencies.

After enlisting in the AJOFM records, refugees may receive free assistance in contacting employers, may receive training, assessment and recognition of non-formal and informal professional skills and more.

The training programs aim to ensure the initiation, qualification, requalification, improvement and specialization of the people looking for a job.

