Ukraine to supply more electricity to Moldova and Romania

Ukraine intends to increase the supply of electricity to Moldova and Romania from the Southern Ukrainian nuclear power plant in the Mykolaiv region, according to a statement published on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry following the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs and energy of the three countries held on September 15 at Odesa.

Moldova relies on the electricity supplied by the separatist region Transnistria and the supplies might become uncertain if Gazprom terminates gas deliveries to Moldovagaz - an increasingly likely scenario.

Romania is also a net electricity importer, although to a much lesser extent.

"The ministers, in particular, agreed on [...] the integration of the energy markets, the increase of electricity exchange between Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Romania, as well as the reconstruction and expansion of the high-voltage transmission line South Ukraine - Orlovka - Isaccea (in Romania), including its connection to Moldova, in order to ensure the electrical connection between the three countries," reads the document quoted by Adevarul.

The ministers also agreed to speed up technical consultations on the operation of gas interconnectors and on the capacity allocation of the electricity and gas connections.

The participants of the meeting in Odesa discussed the issue of increasing the reliability of energy supply in the light of the connection of Ukraine and Moldova to the European network of electricity transmission system operators ENTSO-E, as well as the issue of " much more efficient use of underground gas deposits."

