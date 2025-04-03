Politics

UK puts under sanctions Kremlin-backed network in Moldova

03 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Britain imposed sanctions on April 2 on pro-Kremlin network Evrazia, a Russian non-profit organization used by fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor to bribe Moldovan citizens in the 2024 EU referendum, according to newsMaker.

The pro-Kremlin network is accused of rigging Moldovan elections and destabilizing Moldovan democracy. 

Among the individuals sanctioned are Evrazia founder Nelli Parutenko, board member Natalia Parasca, and Moldovan MP Marina Tauber.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans to the British state.

Previously, the European Union sanctioned Evrasia and the organization's president, Nelli Parutenko, for actions to destabilize the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo: Sjankauskas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Politics

UK puts under sanctions Kremlin-backed network in Moldova

03 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Britain imposed sanctions on April 2 on pro-Kremlin network Evrazia, a Russian non-profit organization used by fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor to bribe Moldovan citizens in the 2024 EU referendum, according to newsMaker.

The pro-Kremlin network is accused of rigging Moldovan elections and destabilizing Moldovan democracy. 

Among the individuals sanctioned are Evrazia founder Nelli Parutenko, board member Natalia Parasca, and Moldovan MP Marina Tauber.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans to the British state.

Previously, the European Union sanctioned Evrasia and the organization's president, Nelli Parutenko, for actions to destabilize the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo: Sjankauskas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 April 2025
Politics
Romania’s PM says he sent special envoy to Mar-a-Lago to mend diplomatic ties with US
03 April 2025
Defense
Report: Civil protection shelters in Romania in poor state, could only fit 600,000
03 April 2025
Events
Untold organizers announce 'mega-festival' in Bucharest this year
03 April 2025
Macro
Romania preparing aid schemes for companies impacted by new US tariffs
02 April 2025
Justice
Romanian soldiers on parental leave went to Congo as mercenaries, Defense Ministry finds
01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says