Britain imposed sanctions on April 2 on pro-Kremlin network Evrazia, a Russian non-profit organization used by fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor to bribe Moldovan citizens in the 2024 EU referendum, according to newsMaker.

The pro-Kremlin network is accused of rigging Moldovan elections and destabilizing Moldovan democracy.

Among the individuals sanctioned are Evrazia founder Nelli Parutenko, board member Natalia Parasca, and Moldovan MP Marina Tauber.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans to the British state.

Previously, the European Union sanctioned Evrasia and the organization's president, Nelli Parutenko, for actions to destabilize the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo: Sjankauskas/ Dreamstime)

