Uber vs. taxis: Quarrel continues as Romanian authorities work on changing taxi transport law

Uber’s activity is at the center of a quarrel in Romania, as authorities are currently working to amend the current legislation on taxi transport.

While Uber has filed an amendment asking to be exempted from the provisions of the taxi law, the Confederation of Authorized Operators and Carriers from Romania (COTAR) says that Uber should not participate in the talks on amending the taxi transport law, as this is not its activity.

Uber announced on May 24 that it had filed an amendment to the Emergency Ordinance draft that aims to change the law regulating the taxi activity, in line with the commitment recently made by Government representatives who agreed that Uber is a different service and needs a different regulatory framework. According to the text of the amendment, the technological platforms operating under Romanian law, as well as “the transport of people with privately-owned cars that organized their trips through the technological platform” are exempted from the application of the law’s provisions, reports local News.ro.

In a press release, Uber said that both the Government and COTAR representatives agreed that the ride-sharing platform is a different service, complementary to taxi and that it needs a different regulatory framework. “Given that we have this general consensus, we ask the Ministry of Transport to include this amendment.”

Uber representatives said that, in the absence of specific regulations for ride-sharing services, this change paves the way for potential abuses against Uber partner drivers, as there is currently no difference between those who offer unregistered and non-taxed transport services and those who share their cars with members of an online community, paying taxes and fully transparent.

On the other hand, COTAR urged the Government to meet the transporters’ requirements and amend the law as agreed during negotiations. Moreover, the confederation said that Uber has no reason to request deferral or any change to a law regulating transport and taxi activity, as Uber doesn’t carry out transport or taxi activities, and thus the company shouldn’t have representatives at the negotiation table, reports local Digi24.

At the end of April, some 3,000 drivers and transporters who protested in front of the Government in Bucharest managed to convince the Government to change the taxi law. COTAR has repeatedly accused Uber drivers of unfair competition as their activity is not regulated similarly to that of the taxi services. The association also accused Uber and its drivers of not paying taxes to the state budget.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com