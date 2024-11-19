Two teenagers part of Romanian delegation to COP29 to advocate for climate action

Eva and Victor, ages 16 and 17, respectively, will advocate for climate action as members of Romania's delegation at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change – COP29, held in November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The two teenagers also have clear roles in the conference. Victor, for example, will co-moderate the Climate Youth Forum, where key stakeholders and young climate activists will discuss global issues and present the Global Declaration.

"I am very worried about the current climate crisis because I have experienced its devastating effects. Two months ago, Romania experienced severe floods. People lost their lives, their homes, and entire villages were flooded. I felt the need to do something, so I decided to try to help people and share their stories," Victor stated.

Eva also represented Romanian children and youth at the UN Climate Change Conference – COP28 in 2023, where she had the opportunity to discuss climate impact at the highest level, meeting figures like UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

"The climate crisis is impossible to ignore. People in vulnerable areas are already suffering from natural disasters and extreme heat, and I am very aware that my region will also be at risk. Ecological anxiety is visibly growing among children and youth, which only underscores the priority of our commitment to climate action. Consulting us for every decision would substantially improve the quality of global action," Eva said.

The participation of the two teenagers at COP29 comes as Romania becomes the first country in the world to legally regulate children's participation in decision-making processes in local and central public administration, through amendments to Law No. 272/2024.

"Children and young people are the best allies in the fight against climate change. As it continues to severely impact the lives and well-being of children worldwide, their involvement in identifying and implementing solutions to mitigate climate shocks is increasingly important. Romania has begun engaging children through the introduction of climate education in schools, and this year we held the first Local Youth Conference and the first National Youth Declaration on Climate Change," stated environment minister Mircea Fechet.

Last month, the first National Youth Declaration on Climate Change was launched during the Local Conference of Youth 2024. The Declaration will be presented to international leaders at COP29 in Baku, according to UNICEF Romania.

This year, about 50 children and young people from 11 countries in Europe and Central Asia are part of their countries' national delegations at COP29, demanding concrete measures to address the unique and disproportionate impact of climate change on children.

(Photo source: UNICEF)