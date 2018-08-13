20 °C
Bucharest
Aug 13, 09:39

Two people held after violent clashes during diaspora protest in Bucharest

by Romania Insider
Two men were held by the police after the violent clashes between groups of hooligans and the riot police during Friday’s diaspora protest in Bucharest.

The two men, who are 24 and 30, were charged with assault and disturbing the peace, local Digi24 reported.

The Bucharest Police questioned some 19 people about the violent events on Friday evening. Interior minister Carmen Dan said on Saturday that 64 operative teams made of police officers and prosecutors were working on identifying the people responsible for the violent clashes on Friday.

The military prosecutors are also investigating the way the riot police intervened on Friday evening as many accused the gendarmes of acting with disproportionate force against the protesters in Victoriei Square.

Austrian cameraman beat by riot police during Bucharest protest

Peaceful protest in Bucharest after Friday’s violent clashes

(photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al Haddad)

