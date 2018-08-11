Peaceful protest in Bucharest after Friday’s violent clashes

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square on Saturday evening for another protest against the PSD-ALDE government.

The violent clashes during Friday’s protest, when the riot police used tear gas and water cannons against the crowd to clear the square, after being provoked by some groups of hooligans, determined many people to go to the streets again on Saturday. They were more determined than ever to continue their protests against the government and the ruling coalition that supports it.

This time, the protest was peaceful, with no violent clashes. People shouted their slogans against the government and lit up their phones at 21:00 and 22:00. The gendarmes also seemed friendlier.

Several opposition leaders were seen among the protesters, including liberal leader Ludovic Orban.

Representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), however, continued to claim that the recent protests are set up by the opposition and president Klaus Iohannis to try and overthrow the legitimate government. PSD leader Liviu Dragnea accused Iohannis of being the political patron of the violent protest on Friday.

Diaspora protest in Bucharest ends with violent intervention of the riot police

Austrian cameraman beat by riot police during Bucharest protest

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)