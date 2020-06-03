Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 11:26
Bucharest will have two new parks
06 March 2020
Bucharest will have two new parks, and the first one should be ready by the end of spring, according to official announcements.

Bucharest’s District 3 is to have a new park in about two months, on Bratarii street in Titan neighborhood, according to mayor Robert Negoita, local Wall-street.ro reported. Work began around August 2019 and should be completed by the end of spring.

“We are in the process of arranging the park on Bratarii street. We started working on the main stairs and then we are going to arrange the alley around the lake. It should be ready in about two months. We will also build a sports base here,” Negoita said in a video shared on Facebook.

“This is one of the largest parks in Bucharest, I don’t think there was another park built from scratch after the Revolution. We’re planting several thousand trees: linden, dawn redwood, birch, oak, willow and other species of trees,” the mayor added.

The City Hall of Bucharest’s District 4 also announced that it would start work on a new park to be built at the intersection of Metalurgiei Boulevard with Dealul Bisericii Road, Profit.ro reported. The park will cover around three hectares and should be ready in 24 months (the deadline including both the design and the execution part).

The new park in District 4, which will be named after Romanian poet Tudor Arghezi, requires an investment of about RON 31 million.

(Photo source: Facebook/Robert Negoita)

