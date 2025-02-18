Turkey is Romania’s largest non-EU partner, economy minister says

Economy minister Bogdan Ivan said during a meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Bucharest that Turkey is Romania’s largest trading partner outside the European Union and that the value of trade exchanges continues to grow.

Ivan met with ambassador Özgür Kıvanç Altan to discuss the development of economic relations between the two countries.

The value of the trade between Romania and Turkey is expected to exceed EUR 11.8 billion in 2024.

“This dynamic reflects both the stability of the bilateral relationship and the increased interest of Turkish investors in the Romanian market," the minister of economy wrote on Facebook on Monday, February 17.

Bogdan Ivan also said that the relationship with Turkey brings capital, jobs, and develops strategic sectors in Romania.

"Almost 20,000 companies with Turkish capital operate in Romania, making significant contributions to infrastructure, industry, and services, especially in the automotive and construction industries. These investments not only support economic growth but also stimulate the transfer of know-how and the development of more competitive production chains," the minister added.

"In addition to strong trade relations, Romania and Turkey have signed joint memorandums in strategic fields such as tourism and entrepreneurship. These partnerships will contribute to diversifying Romania’s economy and increasing our global competitiveness," Ivan concluded.

In May 2024, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu visited Turkey to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. Around the same time, Turkey allowed Romanian citizens to visit without visa requirements.

Roughly 1.17 million Romanian tourists visited Turkey between January and December 2024, an increase of 18.52% compared to 2023.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime)