Romania-Germany trade reaches EUR 42.1 bln in 2024 after modest growth

Trade between Romania and Germany reached EUR 42.1 billion in 2024, maintaining Romania’s position as Germany’s 17th-largest trading partner, according to data from the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), released by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania).

The 0.9% increase in total trade volume from 2023 was driven by Romanian exports to Germany, which rose 1.4% to EUR 19.8 billion, and German exports to Romania, which increased 0.6% to EUR 22.4 billion.

Despite maintaining strong trade relations, growth was subdued due to economic headwinds in Germany and the European Union.

“Romania remains among Germany’s top 20 trade partners, a sign of the strong economic ties between the two countries. However, growth has slowed due to economic difficulties in Germany and the EU,” said Sebastian Metz, AHK Romania’s general director.

He emphasized the need to boost competitiveness through lower energy costs, reduced bureaucracy, and increased innovation investments.

AHK Romania welcomed ongoing investments in Romania’s economic infrastructure but urged the government to increase spending on education and research to at least the EU average.

Metz also stressed the importance of diversifying trade partnerships, calling on European policymakers to accelerate international trade agreements to reduce economic dependence on traditional markets.

“Expanding global trade agreements will help counterbalance potential disruptions in established partnerships. The Romanian government should actively support such initiatives at the European level,” he added.

