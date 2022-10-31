Romania invests EUR 245 mln in building water and sewage systems in Tulcea county

Romanian minister of investments and European projects Marcel Boloş signed a contract for the expansion of the water and sewage water systems in Tulcea county, worth EUR 245 mln, the ministry (MIPE) announced.

Over 35,000 residents will get access to the water supply, and 53,000 will get access to the sewage system.

"Minister Bolos signed the financing contract for the 'Regional project for the development of water and wastewater infrastructure in Tulcea county, in the period 2014-2020', worth a total of EUR 245 mln", the ministry announced.

The project will get EUR 59.3 mln under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program within 2014-2020 MFF and the rest of the money under the Sustainable Development Operational Program within 2021-2027 MFF.

The towns in Tulcea county that will benefit from these investments are Tulcea, Isaccea, Macin, Chilia, CA Rosetti, Mahmudia, Babadag, Ceatalchioi, Vacareni, Carcaliu, Sulina, Crisan, Maliuc, Pardina, Somova. When the contract is completed, these territorial administrative units' degree of connection and confirmation will be 100%.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Investitiilor si Proiectelor Europene)