The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi is special guest of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

Director Ali Abbasi will be present in Bucharest between November 1 and 3 as a special guest of the 15th edition of the Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest festival. The filmmaker will participate in the special screening of his film The Apprentice at the Peasant Museum Cinema on November 2, followed by a Q&A session.

The Apprentice drew international attention for its bold portrayal of a young Donald Trump in a challenging story of ambition, power, and moral decisions. Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan gives a complex and captivating performance as Trump, contributing to the intense debates the film has generated since its world premiere in Official Competition at Cannes.

With a script signed by journalist Gabriel Sherman, the film presents the rise of former US president Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan) to power through a "Faustic pact" with the influential right-wing lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong).

Tickets for the special The Apprentice screening are available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/CAY Films)