Business

Trendyol surpasses 10,000 Romanian sellers amid rapid local growth

06 April 2026

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Turkey’s Trendyol, a leading international e-commerce company, has surpassed 10,000 active Romanian merchants on its platform, marking a major milestone as local sellers now generate 55% of its business in Romania. The company said its local seller base has tripled in the past six months.

Around 2,000 Romanian merchants have already expanded their operations to Greece and Bulgaria through the platform, with cross-border sales boosting their business by an average of 30%.

“Reaching the milestone of 10,000 Romanian merchants is an important moment for us and reflects the trust local entrepreneurs have in Trendyol. Romania has strong potential not only as a consumer market but also as a hub for regional growth. We aim to maintain this pace, expand international opportunities, and support Romanian merchants in scaling beyond the local market,” said Irem Yılandil, Head of International Expansion at Trendyol Group. 

The announcement comes two years after Trendyol entered the Romanian market, where it has reached 2.7 million active shoppers. The company is now targeting 4 million users in 2026, alongside expanding its seller ecosystem to 20,000 merchants across Central and Eastern Europe.

More than 90% of Romanian sellers on the platform are small and medium-sized enterprises, offering a wide range of products. To support their growth, Trendyol has invested in marketing and visibility initiatives, including campaigns involving over 8,000 influencers who generated more than 70,000 pieces of content in 2025.

Founded in 2010 in Istanbul, Trendyol has grown into one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms, connecting more than 250,000 sellers and brands with over 40 million customers across multiple international markets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

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Business

Trendyol surpasses 10,000 Romanian sellers amid rapid local growth

06 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkey’s Trendyol, a leading international e-commerce company, has surpassed 10,000 active Romanian merchants on its platform, marking a major milestone as local sellers now generate 55% of its business in Romania. The company said its local seller base has tripled in the past six months.

Around 2,000 Romanian merchants have already expanded their operations to Greece and Bulgaria through the platform, with cross-border sales boosting their business by an average of 30%.

“Reaching the milestone of 10,000 Romanian merchants is an important moment for us and reflects the trust local entrepreneurs have in Trendyol. Romania has strong potential not only as a consumer market but also as a hub for regional growth. We aim to maintain this pace, expand international opportunities, and support Romanian merchants in scaling beyond the local market,” said Irem Yılandil, Head of International Expansion at Trendyol Group. 

The announcement comes two years after Trendyol entered the Romanian market, where it has reached 2.7 million active shoppers. The company is now targeting 4 million users in 2026, alongside expanding its seller ecosystem to 20,000 merchants across Central and Eastern Europe.

More than 90% of Romanian sellers on the platform are small and medium-sized enterprises, offering a wide range of products. To support their growth, Trendyol has invested in marketing and visibility initiatives, including campaigns involving over 8,000 influencers who generated more than 70,000 pieces of content in 2025.

Founded in 2010 in Istanbul, Trendyol has grown into one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms, connecting more than 250,000 sellers and brands with over 40 million customers across multiple international markets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

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