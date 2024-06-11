eMAG Romania invests EUR 180 mln and expects 15% higher turnover this year

Romanian online retail group eMAG (Dante International) completed in March the RON 3.2 billion (EUR 640 million) three-year investment plan initiated in 2021 and intends to invest another RON 900 million (EUR 180 million), expecting to result in 15% higher turnover in the next financial year that begun in April, according to company’s representatives quoted by Profit.ro.

The number of orders placed by the group’s customers increased 2.6 times after the three-year investment plan, the company announced.

Dante International, the company that includes eMAG Romania (the operator of eMAG.ro and eMAG.hu), Fashion Days Romania and makes sales for eMAG Bulgaria and eMAG Hungary, recorded a turnover of RON 7.8 billion (EUR 1.56 billion) in the financial year 2023 that ended in March, an increase of 8.3% compared to 2022.

During the last three years, the number of active sellers on the eMAG marketplace has doubled, reaching 56,000.

Also, the number of Romanian traders who export through the eMAG marketplace in Hungary and Bulgaria has doubled to over 12,000 in the last year.

