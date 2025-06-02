Transparency International warns of setback of integrity standards in Romania after Constitutional Court ruling

Transparency International (TI) Romania expressed its “deep concern and indignation” at the step back regarding the legal regime on the disclosure of assets and interests by dignitaries, civil servants, and other categories of persons in the public sector in positions vulnerable to corruption, generated by the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) by its decision.

CCR ruled on May 29 that the statement of assets and interests filed by target categories on an annual basis would no longer be published – but kept by the Integrity Agency (ANI) and processed in line with the legal provisions. Furthermore, the statements will no longer include the assets of their relatives.

“The declaration and publication of these assets represent an essential guarantee of transparency and a tool through which the public can carefully verify any unjustified differences that may have arisen during the exercise of their mandates," Transparency International stated.

The complete removal of information on the declarant's family members from asset declarations creates a transparency gap and can facilitate the transfer of assets and income in the name of other persons, making it more difficult to detect the concealment of wealth, TI argues.

At the same time, the removal of the publication obligation severely limits the possibility of civil society, journalists, and the public to actively participate in monitoring integrity in the administration.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)