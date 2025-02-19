Society

Train conductor dead following railway accident in southern Romania

19 February 2025

A train conductor died following a railway accident in Olt county, southern Romania, involving two freight trains on Wednesday, February 19. 

The accident took place around 10:45 AM on Railway Mainline 100, between Mihăești and Radomirești stations. A freight train traveling on the Roșiori - Caracal route derailed and entered the clearance gauge of the other track, hitting another freight train that was traveling on the Giurgiu - Caracal route. 

According to initial information, following the accident, the conductor of one of the trains, a 60-year-old man, has died. Two others were injured.

Railway traffic had been stopped, with the Red Intervention Plan activated, with rescuers on site operating a heavy extrication vehicle, a light extrication vehicle, a multi-risk container, a SMURD team, and an ambulance, according to a press release from national railway operator CFR.

Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu sent condolences to the family of the train conductor who died. "In such terrible moments, I send condolences to the family of the train conductor who lost his life in today’s railway accident. I am constantly informed of the situation on-site," he wrote on Facebook. 

According to initial information, one of private freight trains involved (Rail Cargo) consisted of 19 empty wagons and was traveling from Giurgiu Nord to Curtici, while the other private freight train (PINK) had 19 Transcontainer wagons and was traveling from Curtici to Giurgiu Nord. 

The railway personnel of SRCF Craiova will provide technical support to private freight operators in the process of re-railing the derailed wagons/locomotives. The railway accident will be investigated by a commission.

Railway Mainline 100 connects Bucharest and Timișoara via Craiova. Several passenger trains are affected by the closure of traffic due to this accident. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tudose Dumitru on Facebook)

