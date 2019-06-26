Video

Video shows tourists feeding wild bears on Romania’s Transfagarasan mountain road

Several tourists were filmed while feeding and taking selfies with wild bears on Romania’s Transfagarasan mountain road, putting both the animals and themselves at risk.

The video shows several people, including a child, who got out of their cars to feed the wild animals and take close photos of them. The man who shot the video also stops his car to ask the tourists if they know that feeding wild bears like that is dangerous. A man who was feeding the bears answers: “Yes, we know, but we’re not getting that close.” The man shooting the video replies: “Oh, so you’re not getting too close. OK. But if the bears attack you, then all the media reports will say that it was the bears' fault.”

Representatives of forest management company Romsilva and the mountain gendarmes warned that feeding wild bears is very dangerous, as the animals can become aggressive at any time, local Digi24 reported.

Estimations say that Romania’s forests are home to about 6,000 brown bears, the largest population in the European Union. Read more about the bears in Romania here.

