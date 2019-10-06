German student attacked by bear in Romania, fast-thinking girlfriend saves his life

A German student lived terrifying moments while on a five-day expedition in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains last month. He was attacked by a mother bear but managed to survive thanks to his quick-thinking girlfriend – 23-year-old British woman Lara Booth, Daily Star reported.

Lara Booth and 26-year-old Andi Bauer were hiking through the Carpathians when they came face to face with a mother bear and her two cubs. They were too close for the young man to back off and the momma bear attacked him, wrapping its jaws around his right leg. The woman, who was just a few meters behind, yelled at her boyfriend to punch the bear in eye. Her idea worked and the animal fled with the cubs.

Lara Booth managed to find mobile phone signal and call for rescuers. The young man was taken to the hospital by helicopter, where he had a metal cage fitted around his limb. He was later repatriated back to Munich, where he is still in hospital, according to Daily Star.

