Two top insurers in Romania see 9% increase in revenues in first half

Groupama Asigurari, the local subsidiary of French insurance group Groupama, and Omniasig VIG, one of the main local companies of Austrian group Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), recorded 9% increases in gross premiums in the first half of this year.

Groupama reached gross premiums underwritten worth RON 504 million (EUR 108 million), up 9.3% over the first six months of 2017. The company’s life insurance business went up by 20%, to RON 21 million (EUR 4.5 million). On the non-life segment, health and accident insurance saw a 15% increase, optional car insurance (CASCO) went up by 9% and property insurance increased by 8%.

Omniasig VIG also recorded a 9% increase in gross premiums underwritten, to RON 558 million (EUR 120 million). The auto insurance segment (RCA+CASCO) accounted for RON 388 million, with a 12% increase on the CASCO segment and 4% on the RCA segment. The company also reported growth on the health and property insurance segments.

