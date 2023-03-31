Top EU officials double down on support for Romania’s accession to Schengen

The head of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) and the executive vice president of the European Commission have restated their support for Romania’s accession to Schengen during their visit to Bucharest.

On Friday, March 31, the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, received the executive vice president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, responsible for the European Green Deal. The two officials discussed the challenges regarding the implementation of the European Green Deal, the involvement of the European Union and, implicitly, of Romania, in combating climate change, as well as the major challenge represented by the war in Ukraine and its consequences in several areas.

Timmermans also emphasized the importance of Romania using all European instruments and funds, including the PNRR and REPowerEU, for investments in the green economy and the climate transition. He also expressed appreciation for Romania's role in ensuring that support is provided to both Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

Lastly, Timmermans also conveyed the firm support of the European Commission for Romania's accession to Schengen, according to the official press release.

A similar message of support came from Manfred Weber, head of the EPP. “I traveled from Varna to Bucharest. I saw with my own eyes the queue and the traffic jam at the border. I saw the trucks waiting there. This is the reality outside Schengen, and we want to overcome it. 26 countries are in favor of Romania's accession to Schengen. Only one country is blocking Romania, namely Austria. I want to say that there are many friends, and these friends somehow feel frustrated by this situation. Romania has many friends,” he told Digi24.

Weber says, however, that it is difficult to anticipate whether the expansion of the free movement area will be done this year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Manfred Weber on Facebook / Frans Timmermans on Facebook)