Bucharest theater’s rooftop amphitheater opens for summer season

The open-air amphitheater on the rooftop of the I.L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest (TNB), is open for the public from May to September.

The venue will host a variety of performances, from theater and dance to jazz, rock or folk concerts, film screenings or meetings with artists.

The first performance of the summer season, The Anonymous Venetian, is scheduled for May 17. The program can be checked on the National Theater’s website.

The amphitheater can seat a maximum of 299 people. The venue can be accessed with the help of five elevators going up from the lobby of the theater’s Grand Hall to the fourth level.

The National Theater in Bucharest underwent massive EUR 65 million renovation works and reopened with several new performance halls in 2015.

(Photo: Amfiteatru TNB Facebook Page)

