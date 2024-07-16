TMF Group relocates offices to America House in Bucharest's Central Business District

TMF Group, a leading provider of compliance and administrative services, has signed a lease agreement for 1,700 sqm of office space at America House, an office building in Bucharest's central business district (CBD).

TMF Romania, a subsidiary of TMF Group with over 24 years of experience in the country, will relocate its headquarters to America House in the fall of 2024.

"The exceptional location in Victoriei Square, the high-quality office space, and the caliber of existing tenants were all key factors in our decision to choose America House. The new headquarters will offer our colleagues increased workspace, improved connectivity, and access to a range of health and food facilities," stated Gabriel Sincu, Country Manager for Romania at TMF Group.

The new space represents a significant expansion for TMF Romania, increasing its footprint from 1,330 sqm to 1,700 sqm.

America House is a Class-A office building in the heart of Bucharest's CBD on Victoriei Square. The property boasts 28,806 sqm of premium office and retail space, along with 368 parking spaces spread across three underground levels.

America House tenant community includes multinational and Romanian blue-chip companies, including the Embassy of Japan, Mastercard, Cisco, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, Bucharest Stock Exchange, McDonald's, OLX, Funcom, Egis, PAID, Ebury, VSR Canada, and Fortim Trusted Advisors, member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate Alliance who provides property management services for the building.

(Photo source: Facebook/America House)