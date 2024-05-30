Tiny House Festival: Travel & living event holds 2024 edition in Romania’s Vama Veche in June

Tiny House Festival, which the organizers say is the largest travel and living in nature event in Eastern Europe, takes place in the seaside resort of Vama Veche this summer. Scheduled for June 22-30, the event invites enthusiasts of alternative housing or those looking for unconventional vacation ideas to discover and test 40 unique accommodation units, from tiny houses to modular homes, domes, and glamping tents.

The organizers estimate roughly 20,000 visitors at this year’s edition, which will feature homes equipped with solar panels, hot tubs, jacuzzis, pools, saunas, and integrated solutions for hospitality businesses.

“Tiny House Festival is not just an event but a growing movement that reflects current market trends in modular and alternative housing. The success of the first edition last year in Râșnov, where we welcomed over 14,000 participants, showed us that there is enormous interest in these innovative solutions that complement conventional tourism,” said Tudor and Anda Maxim, founders of Tiny House Festival.

After the festival, the accommodation units will be available for reservation in Vama Veche throughout the summer, allowing tourists to experience the benefits of alternative housing directly. Modular homes, tiny houses, and glamping tents will be available for rent.

The summer program will also include concerts and themed DJ parties. Additionally, children will enjoy a generous playground and dedicated activities such as painting workshops and children’s theater performances.

Tickets are available on the festival’s website. The first 500 are free, with subsequent tickets priced at RON 30 in advance and RON 50 at the entrance.

(Photo source: the organizers)