Astra Film Festival winners screened at Cinemateca event in Sibiu this June

Cinemateca Astra Film reopens its doors this summer, returning in June with four of the best award-winning documentaries from the latest edition of the Astra Film Festival (AFF). Screenings will take place in Sibiu, at Astra Film Cinema Hall.

The program kicks off on Thursday, June 6, with the screening of Amar (2023) by Diana Gavra and continues every Thursday of the month with other acclaimed films from AFF 2023. These are Earth’s Sweet Kiss (2023) by Gautier Gumpper, The Northeast Wind (2022) by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili, and Adieu Sauvage (2023) by Sergio Guataquira Sarmiento.

This summer, screenings will be held every Thursday at 6:00 PM. Tickets cost RON 10 for adults and RON 5 for pensioners, pupils, and students, and can be purchased at the cinema hall on the evening of the screening.

Cinemateca Astra Film is an Astra Film program initiated under the Sibiu European Capital of Culture 2007 program.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AFF)