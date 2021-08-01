Independent electricity supplier Tinmar assigned as supplier of last resort

Romania's energy market regulator ANRE appointed independent energy trader and supplier Tinmar as a last resort supplier for the month of January.

Customers whose supplier goes bankrupt or faces any other problem are by default assigned to the last resort supplier - Tinmar, for the month of January. Such customers must choose another supplier from those active on the free market and sign a contract.

Tinmar won the competitive bid for this position, with a price of RON 316 per MWh (not including transport, distribution, other fees, excises, and VAT), Economica.net reported. Its offer was lower than those of traditional suppliers Enel, CEZ, Engie E.ON, and Electrica, which resulted from the unbundling of the regional electricity supply and distribution companies.

In the last ten months of 2020 (the latest data available from ANRE), Tinmar had a market share of 6.26% of the energy sold to final customers.

Notably, Tinmar is also listed by ANRE with an offer of universal service - which is also better than the universal service prices charged by the incumbent electricity suppliers.

Tinmar, owned by local business Augustin Oancea, is the biggest independent electricity trader and supplier on the corporate market. Its customers include companies such as oil refiner and fuel distributor Lukoil, appliance producer Artic, retailer Carrefour, Metro Cash&Carry, and beer producer Tuborg.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)