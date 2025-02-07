Timișoara moving forward with National Museum of the Anticommunist Revolution project

Timișoara, a major city in western Romania, is moving forward with the National Museum of the Anticommunist Revolution of December 1989, as the municipality has approved the Urban Zoning Plan (PUZ) for its development. The project is overseen by the Ministry of Culture.

The museum will be built in the courtyard of the former Military Garrison headquarters in the city's Libertății Square, featuring a contemporary design with an open basement, modern architectural elements, and an exterior commemorative plaza with covered areas and water features. The existing garrison building will be restored and repurposed for museum exhibitions, combining traditional displays with Virtual Reality technology, the City Hall said.

"This is a project Timișoara has been waiting for years. I am pleased we are finalizing the urban planning stage and look forward to approving the technical design. The 1989 Revolution is central to the city's identity, and this museum will further reinforce that," said mayor Dominic Fritz.

"The project is part of our broader efforts to renew the central area and strengthen Timișoara's status as a city of revolution and freedom. Soon, we will also begin work on the 'Revolution Trail,' the first urban memorial highlighting key locations and moments from December 1989. Given the project's importance, both in terms of location and symbolism, we have been and will remain a committed partner of the ministry throughout this process," he added.

During the approval process, the municipality advocated for improved accessibility by opening the museum courtyard toward Lucian Blaga and Vasile Alecsandri streets and preserving exhibition spaces in the historic building. Additionally, the Urban Zoning Plan includes a potential pedestrian access route from the Modex parking area, ensuring better connectivity between the museum and Victoriei Square, where the iconic call for "Liberty" was first heard in 1989.

With the urban planning phase complete, the municipality will review the detailed architectural design through the Technical Commission for Land-Use Planning and Urban Development (CTATU).

