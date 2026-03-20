Timișoara Polytechnic University launches first program dedicated to drone engineering in Romania

The Polytechnic University of Timișoara announced the launch of Romania’s first program dedicated to drone engineering and aeronautical informatics on Wednesday, March 18.

The announcement of the bachelor's program symbolically marked 125 years since the flight carried out by Romanian aviation pioneer Traian Vuia. The specialization is a national premiere and aims to train engineers capable of designing and operating unmanned aerial systems.

The new program will be taught in English and is developed in the field of Mechatronics and Robotics. Students will learn to design and integrate unmanned aerial systems, using modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and embedded software.

The curriculum combines theoretical and practical training. In the first years, students will study fundamental subjects such as mathematics, physics, programming, materials science, and electrical engineering, alongside notions of aerodynamics and 3D modeling.

Afterwards, training becomes more specialized and includes flight dynamics, propulsion systems, sensors, control systems, machine learning, and autonomy technologies for drones.

According to university representatives, graduates will have career opportunities in the aeronautical industry, autonomous systems development, applied artificial intelligence, or research in emerging fields such as drone services.

Admission to the “Drone Engineering and Aeronautical Informatics” program is scheduled for 2026, in the summer or autumn session, after the completion of the accreditation process.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Universitatea Politehnica Timisoara on Facebook)