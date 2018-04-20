Western Romania city organizes festival of flowers this month

An event dedicated to flowers will be organized in downtown Timisoara, a city in Western Romania, between April 27 and April 29.

The event, called Timfloralis, will bring together architects, landscape designers, international and local florists, ecologists, students, artists and businesses.

During the festival, the city’s Victoriei Square will host The Future is Here project of Dutch florist Dennis Kneepkens, as well as floral furniture items decorated by florist Florin Jiboc. Also, Romanian florist Bianca Negrea will arrange a photo corner in the square, named Hoop of Hope. Other local florists to be present at the event are Filomena Brisc and Alexandra Luca.

Participants will also have the chance to admire other projects in the city’s Libertatii Square, which will also host several workshops. Moreover, this will be the place where the visitors will be able to buy flowers.

The program also include a parade and a bike tour. The full program is available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(opening photo: Timfloralis Timisoara on Facebook)