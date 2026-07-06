Romania in talks with Ukraine to prevent further drone-related incidents

Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu announced that a protocol is being discussed with the Ukrainian side to prevent further incidents involving drones. According to the official, Ukraine will inform Romania if they lose control of drones again and will program them to explode before entering Romania's territorial waters.

The talks come after an out-of-control Ukrainian maritime drone exploded in Romania's Port of Constanța on June 5 near a maritime rescue facility. No one was injured in the explosion, but the incident was intensely scrutinized.

Following the incident, Romania requested that Ukraine establish a permanent technical communication channel between the two countries' navies and agreed on new operational procedures for the timely exchange of information on risks in the Black Sea. Romanian defense minister Radu Miruță also asked Ukraine to ensure that all naval drones deployed in the Black Sea are programmed to self-destruct in safe areas outside zones of interest to Romania if they drift off course for any reason.

Last week, Ukraine confirmed that it lost control of four naval drones due to suspected Russian electronic warfare.

Commenting on the ongoing talks, the Romanian acting foreign minister said the government aims to prevent situations like the one involving the Ukrainian drone in the future. She also detailed how the communication between the two sides will unfold.

"First of all, a protocol will allow us to alert each other regarding possible risks. Obviously, this responsibility lies primarily with Ukraine when it identifies that it has lost, for example, contact with or control of certain drones. There is also the need for these drones to be programmed in such a way that their self-destruction, which is pre-programmed, cannot occur within our territorial waters if it poses a security risk,” Țoiu also stated, cited by Digi24.

The June 5 explosion in the Romanian Black Sea port triggered a large-scale security response but caused no casualties or significant damage. Romanian president Nicușor Dan confirmed at the time that the drone had been part of a Ukrainian military operation against Russian forces and had drifted toward Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Codrin Unici)