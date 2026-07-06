Bucharest's District 4 mayor unveils "Donald Trump" Romanian-American Friendship Park

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Daniel Băluță, the Social Democratic (PSD) mayor of Bucharest’s District 4, presented the concept of the "Donald Trump" Romanian-American Friendship Park on Saturday, July 4, as the US celebrated 250 years since its Declaration of Independence.

According to the mayor, the park represents friendship, shared values, and respect between nations.

"Our architects have envisioned a place where education, recreation, and technology blend naturally, and where children can play, enjoy spending time with their families, and at the same time discover landmarks that have shaped the history and culture of the United States, such as space exploration and the world of NASA, cinema, and other iconic symbols of America," Daniel Băluță explained.

Băluță, who ran unsuccessfully for general mayor of Bucharest last year, said he hoped that the park would become "a symbol of the friendship between Romania and the United States of America, of mutual respect, and of the conviction that the strongest bridges between people and between nations are built through knowledge and trust."

The park was initially announced back in April, after the local official met with the US special envoy for global partnerships, Paolo Zampolli, and the United States ambassador to Romania, Darryl Nirenberg. Zampolli said that naming the park was intended as a gift for the US president, whose birthday is in June.

Subsequently, on May 25, Băluță announced that the expansion of Tudor Arghezi Park, in Bucharest's District 4, would be named "Donald Trump."

The naming was confirmed by an online public vote held between May 18 and May 25. According to local authorities, more than 116,000 people participated in the vote. The District 4 City Hall linked the decision to previous projects promoting European and Western values, including infrastructure names such as “United Europe Passage” and “United Europe Street.”

The park has areas dedicated to outdoor sports activities, such as a 1,670-meter athletics track, a bicycle track, a fitness area, a musical fountain, an ecological beach, a special space for pets, as well as a multi-level parking facility with 150 spaces.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Daniel Baluta)